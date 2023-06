CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital and his family is trying to figure out how a drive home from work ended with their loved one having a bullet in his head.

William White Jr. was on the phone with his fiancée when she said she heard a loud boom and thought he had crashed.

When she used a locator app to find him, she found White with a gunshot wound to his head.

His family says the 29-year-old is a minister and does gospel rap.





©2023 Cox Media Group