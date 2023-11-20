Milton man wants to bring wine tastings to his home winery – neighbors say not so fast

MILTON, Ga. — Some neighbors in Milton are fighting a resident’s plan to open his home to wine tastings.

They’re concerned about safety on their streets, saying wine tastings don’t belong in a residential area.

The at-home winery, D’Rose Vintners, is located in a gated community called Boxwood Estates.

The owner is now trying to get his alcohol license. But some neighbors -- already worried about speeding -- say not so fast.

To reach D’Rose Vintners, you have to follow Providence Plantation Drive past the home of Sarah Moen. She told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that drivers already blow past the 25-mph speed limit on the hilly road.

“We don’t need to add anything else to the traffic issues, the speeding, the disobeying the laws,” Moen said.

She said if D’Rose offers wine tastings, that would pour more traffic onto the road. She’s concerned not only about speeders but the potential for drunk driving.

“It’s a risk, and it’s a risk no one in this neighborhood is really willing to take,” Moen said.

