Milton bans fireworks near properties with horses ahead of July 4th

MILTON, GA — One metro Atlanta city is planning for a quieter Independence Day this year at least for residents with horses.

The Milton City Council has unanimously approved a new ordinance banning store-bought fireworks within 200 yards of properties where horses are present, aiming to protect animals that are easily spooked by loud noise.

The vote follows a new Georgia state law taking effect July 1, which allows cities and counties to adopt such restrictions near equine properties.

City officials say the new ordinance targets private fireworks typically set off in residential yards. Larger public displays would still require a city permit and are not directly impacted by the measure.

Council members said the ordinance received support from local horse owners, who voiced concern over the stress fireworks can cause their animals.

With the Fourth of July approaching, Milton becomes one of the first cities in Georgia to act under the new state law, putting animal welfare at the forefront of holiday celebrations.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story