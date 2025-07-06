Millions head home as Fourth of July travel rush winds down

ATLANTA — Sunday marks the end of the Fourth of July holiday travel period, with millions of Americans hitting the road to return home. According to AAA, the busiest travel window is expected between noon and 6 p.m., so drivers are urged to prepare for possible delays on highways nationwide.

An estimated 72.2 million people traveled at least 50 miles from home this holiday weekend.

AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair says despite earlier concerns that international conflict could drive up fuel prices, gas costs have remained steady, and even dropped in some areas. “It’s kind of a return to normalcy that’s happening as a result, and gasoline prices are going down,” Sinclair said.

AAA also notes that gas prices were cheaper this year compared to past holidays. However, a recent survey found that 40% of travelers consider prices over $3 per gallon a deciding factor in whether to hit the road or stay local. “Those might be the people that have stay-cations rather than hitting the road,” Sinclair explained. “They’ll probably stay closer to home.”

As the holiday weekend wraps up, drivers are urged to stay patient during peak return hours and plan for possible congestion, especially on major interstates.