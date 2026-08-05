Midtown Atlanta sees continued growth in residents and visitors

ATLANTA — Getting around Midtown Atlanta may be taking a little longer as the area continues to see growth in both residents and visitors.

According to new signs posted at intersections throughout Midtown, the area averages more than 105,000 people each day along Piedmont Avenue and Peachtree Street from North Avenue to the Amtrak station. That’s up 4% from last year.

The increase is driven by a 3.1% rise in daily visitors to more than 65,000 people and a 10% increase in new residents.

Officials say resident growth in Midtown has increased 46% since the pandemic.

They also say Midtown continues to benefit from a development cycle that has added thousands of square feet of space for commerce, culture and housing in recent years.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.