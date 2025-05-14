Midnight deadline looms as Governor Kemp reviews final bills of 2025 legislative session

ATLANTA — It’s decision day at the Georgia State Capitol, where Governor Brian Kemp faces a midnight deadline to sign or veto the remaining bills passed during this year’s legislative session.

More than 350 measures cleared the General Assembly this year. Kemp has already signed dozens into law, and so far, has not issued a single veto.

Among the key bills still awaiting action are:

A proposal to reinstate tax credits for Georgia’s film and television industry

A bill allowing compensation for legal fees in wrongful conviction cases, which could potentially be used by former President Donald Trump to recover millions spent fighting election-related charges in Fulton County

A measure to allow digital IDs for more services

A bill to include pets in protective orders in domestic abuse cases

Legislation to limit liability for rideshare companies, a move supporters say could help reduce fares

Anything not signed or vetoed by midnight will automatically become law.

Kemp is expected to spend the day finalizing decisions as the clock winds down on this year’s legislative calendar.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story