Michael Thurmond announces bid for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has officially entered the race for Georgia governor. The 72-year-old Democrat made his announcement Wednesday morning, joining a growing primary field that includes former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and State Senator Jason Esteves.

Thurmond, who previously served three terms as Georgia’s Labor Commissioner, emphasized his long record of public service and leadership. He also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010.

In his announcement, Thurmond said he’s never backed down from tough challenges and believes his experience positions him to lead the state through critical issues.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story