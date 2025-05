ATLANTA, GA — A man from Mexico will spend nearly six years in prison for buying more than 150 firearms in Georgia to traffic them into Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney General for the Northern District of Georgia says 47-year-old Edson Aregullin received funds from buyers in Mexico, then facilitated the transport of those guns across the border.

Officials say the guns were used to carry out violent crimes, including one that killed eight people.

The weapons ranged from pistols to AR style guns.