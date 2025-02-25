Mexican drug cartel leader extradited to Georgia faces multiple federal charges

ATLANTA, GA — A Mexican drug cartel leader is extradited to Georgia to face a list of federal charges, on federal charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, and unlawful import of, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin into the United States, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The office of the U.S. Attorney for the northern district of Georgia says 41-year-old Omar Cuenca-Marino of Guerrero, Mexico is the alleged leader of the Los Rojos Mexican drug cartel.

“The arrest and extradition of Omar Cuenca-Marino, the alleged Los Rojos cartel leader, marks a significant success for the ongoing U.S. efforts to dismantle drug trafficking cartels and secure our borders,” said Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Atlanta, which covers Georgia and Alabama. “As part of our commitment to combating the opioid crisis and transnational crime, we are leveraging every available resource to disrupt cross border criminal operations. This case sends a clear message that we, alongside our law enforcement partners, will not tolerate those who seek to profit from the distribution of dangerous narcotics.”

He reportedly smuggled drugs into the Atlanta area about a decade ago, including in Vinings and Duluth.

He’s also accused of directing the collection of millions of dollars worth of proceeds from drug sales to be transported from the U.S. back to Mexico.

“Drug cartels have caused the death of many people in the United States and Mexico through violence and the distribution of illegal drugs,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “Once identified by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, IRS Criminal Investigation special agents investigate these cartels’ finances and their involvement with narcotics to help bring them down.”



