Metro county to add three new ambulances to fleet

By WSB Radio News Staff
Ambulance (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Additional ambulances are on the way for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Gwinnett County commissioners approved a new contract that will add three ambulances to the fleet.

Speaking at a work session on Tuesday, Fire Chief Fred Cephas said, “These ambulances will operate as peak time transport units during the department’s busiest 12-hour period, providing increased flexibility and service delivery as needed.”

The commission later voted to approve the nearly $1 million contract for the new vehicles, with 48 percent of the funding coming from the 2017 SPLOST program.

The new ambulances are expected to be added to the fleet in December.

