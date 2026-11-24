MULBERRY, GA — The city of Mulberry has secured a major legal victory after a Fulton County Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by Gwinnett County challenging the constitutionality of the city’s charter.

The judge ruled that Mulberry was validly created, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal dispute over metro Atlanta’s newest city.

“We’re about two years old now, the city of Mulberry, and we’ve had this kind of cloud looming over our head of the county basically saying you don’t even have the right to exist. And so finally, that cloud is gone,” Mulberry Mayor Michael Coker said.

At the center of the legal dispute was a provision in Mulberry’s original charter that prohibited the city from levying property taxes. The charter was amended earlier this year to remove that restriction.

Gwinnett County has argued that Mulberry’s cityhood would create an additional tax burden for residents across the county.

Despite the charter amendment, Coker says city leaders remain committed to their original pledge not to impose property taxes.

Some residents have expressed concerns about that commitment after the city recently began exploring the possibility of establishing its own police department.

However, city officials maintain that creating a police department would not result in higher taxes. Instead, the existing tax rate residents pay Gwinnett County for police services would go to the city.

Gwinnett County is reviewing its next steps and could appeal the judge’s ruling.

“The county always has a right to appeal this decision, but I mean this is a huge step,” Coker said.

The mayor says he is ready to move past the legal dispute and improve the city’s relationship with the county.

“I’m hopeful that we can bury the hatchet, we can move forward, and they can treat us like every other city here in Gwinnett County,” Coker said.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.