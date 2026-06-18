Metro Atlanta women accused of stealing $36K in COVID relief funds

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta women are facing charges in connection with an alleged COVID-19 rental assistance fraud scheme.

According to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, 44-year-old Jasmin Grant of Jonesboro and 56-year-old Theresa Davis of East Point are accused of using stolen identities to apply for pandemic rental assistance through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Investigators say both women were assigned to the department through a temporary staffing agency when the alleged fraud occurred.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges Grant and Davis used the identities of three people to file applications for rental assistance and obtained more than $36,000 from the program.

Authorities say the money was deposited into personal bank accounts.

The rental assistance program was created to help families and businesses whose finances were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both women are charged with identity fraud. Grant also faces a charge of making false statements.