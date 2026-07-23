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Metro Atlanta unemployment rate rises as labor force reaches record high

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Department of Labor (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s unemployment rate increased in June even as the region’s labor force reached a record high, according to new data released by the Georgia Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.5% in June, up from 3.2% the previous month.

The increase coincided with more than 2,000 additional initial jobless claims, according to state labor officials.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said short-term fluctuations are normal in a resilient economy and reflect temporary seasonal changes as schools let out for the summer.

Compared with a year ago, officials say the number of unemployed people across metro Atlanta increased by more than 11,000, while the number of employed workers rose by more than 600.



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