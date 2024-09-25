Metro Atlanta student collapses, dies while playing intramural soccer game

MACON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta college student died after collapsing during a soccer game earlier this week.

Mercer University said Mason Sells collapsed Monday night during an intramural soccer game held on the Macon campus.

Sells was taken to Atrium Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.

According to school officials, Sells was a junior from Peachtree City. He was an accounting major and a member of Alpha Tau Omega.

In a statement from Mercer University, officials said, “Words cannot convey the extent of our sadness over his passing.”

“Our hearts go out to the Sells family on their tragic loss, and I ask the Mercer community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers. Mason was an outstanding student and a highly involved Mercerian. Words cannot convey the extent of our sadness over his passing.”

Sells’ cause of death has not been determined.

The university is also providing counseling for students in need.

Sells’ fraternity will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday at 8 p.m.