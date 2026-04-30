Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office pokes fun on social media after recent drug arrest

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is gaining attention on social media after a recent traffic stop led to a drug arrest.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that deputies conducted a search of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

“Earlier this week, our HEAT and ACE Unit worked an operation when a car rolled up to them smelling like a dispensary exploded in the front seat, tags expired longer than most relationships,” the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

The driver received a citation, while the passenger was arrested after deputies say they found marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the post was later shared on the agency’s social media account.

The identity of the passenger was not released.

The incident has since gained attention online due to the wording of the post.