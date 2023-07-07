Local

Metro Atlanta restaurant named Yelp’s #1 place in the U.S. to get fried chicken

Alpharetta restaurant Kimchi Red's fried chicken Kimchi Red was named the #1 fried chicken in the country by Yelp in 2023

(ALPHARETTA, Ga.) — A Georgia restaurant has come in #1 on Yelp’s list of top 25 places to get fried chicken.

The website put a list together of the best restaurants to find the finger-licking delight across the U.S. in honor of National Fried Chicken Day, which was Thursday.

The winner is right here in metro Atlanta: Kimchi Red in Alpharetta. The restaurant advertises itself as healthy Korean food on the go and keeps its menu simple with fried chicken wings offered with various Asian sauces or a buffet option with the choice of pork, chicken and beef served with rice or noodles and kimchi.

The restaurant scored four-and-a-half stars on Yelp.

South City Kitchen in Midtown came in at #5 on Yelp’s list. The restaurant specializes in southern fare and serves a plate of fried chicken with garlic collards, mashed red potatoes and honey-thyme jus.

A Savannah restaurant, Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room in Savannah, came in at #23.

Yelp doesn’t publicize the criteria it uses to determine its ratings.

©2023 Cox Media Group

