Metro Atlanta park visitors reminded to keep dogs on leash after multiple incidents

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — People who visit a metro Atlanta park are being reminded to keep their dogs on a leash after several recent incidents involving unleashed dogs.

Officials at the Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area in Sandy Springs say many park visitors who allow their dogs to roam without being leashed have caused problems.

“We’ve had many instances in the park where unleashed dogs have caused an issue,” said Ann Honious, the superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area.

An incident happened in April where an unleashed dog attacked a baby beaver in the park. Officials say it had to be euthanized because of how badly it was injured.

Honious said dog owners should be mindful of the potential risk of injury to park visitors or other dogs if their dogs are off the leash.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area is a public space and park officials want all visitors to have pleasant experiences.

“It could run into another dog that’s off the leash and be aggressive and get injured,” Honious said.

A park ranger was bitten three times by unleashed dogs while working in the park, Honious adds.

“We just ask that people remember that they are responsible for their pet and the safety of their pet. Keeping them on the leash promotes the safety of the pet and allows for every visitor in the park to have a good visit,” she said.

Honious said park visitors who are caught with unleashed dogs could receive a $50 fine.