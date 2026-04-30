Metro Atlanta man sentenced to life in prison, accused of sexually abusing children

WOODSTOCK, GA — A metro Atlanta man has been sentenced to prison after being accused of sexual abuse.

Officials say Nicholas Scott Wrightsman, 47, of Woodstock, has been sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison after a Cherokee County jury found him guilty of molesting children.

Three girls told investigators that Wrightsman sexually abused them. They claim the alleged abuse began when they were around six years old.

Prosecutors say Wrightsman used his close relationship with the parents to get them to allow for sleep overs at his home near Lake Allatoona.