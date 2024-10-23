Metro Atlanta man says all his belongings were thrown away after he was evicted illegally

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A College Park man says his rental company evicted him illegally and when they did, they threw away all of his belongings.

Virgil Morrison told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that his rental company, Invitation Homes, hired crews that went through the back door of his home and took every item he owned.

He says it was the week Hurricane Helene was expected to make landfall.

“During that week, Invitation Homes conducted malicious and barbaric behavior,” Morrison said. “They didn’t go by the law, they was like renegades.”

Morrison said he was left with a shell of a home.

Lincoln checked court records and found Morrison’s case was stayed last year and there is no signed eviction notice from a Fulton County judge.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured crews arriving in pickup trucks on Sept. 24.

“There was no marshal, there was no team, it was just Invitation Homes and their employees,” Morrison said.

He says he was out of town and when he came home, none of his stuff was on the curb. Instead, it had been thrown out.

Video shows boxed rental trucks leaving his home.

“The thing is, I can buy new furniture, I can buy new shoes, but I can’t buy birth certificates, passports, bank records,” he explained.

Lincoln reached out to Invitation Homes about this via email last week, but has not received answers to her questions.

This all happened the same week the Federal Trade Commission ordered Invitation Homes to pay nearly $50 million in fines on accusations it executed unfair eviction practices, deceiving renters, charging junk fees and withholding security deposits.

“For them to perform this type of behavior it should be illegal and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Morrison said.