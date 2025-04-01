Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta man faces charges after shooting at Monroe County deputies, GBI says

By Miles Montgomery
John Monroe Barnes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old Ellenwood man faces multiple charges after opening fire on deputies at a CVS in Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Around 1:35 p.m., deputies responded to a CVS near the intersection of Tift College Drive and Patrol Road in Forsyth, Ga.

As deputies tried to serve warrants to man identified as John Monroe Barnes, the GBI says Barnes fired at the deputies.

In an exchange of gunfire, Barnes was injured. He was taken to a Macon area hospital. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation.

