Metro Atlanta hospital to receive $275M expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta hospital announced a multi-million dollar expansion project is in the works.

Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville announced the Piedmont Healthcare Board of Directors approved a $275 million expansion project featuring many upgrades.

Officials will renovate existing facilities which include surgical services, kitchen, lab and pharmacy areas. In addition, a new patient tower is set to open.

New construction will cover more than 200,000 sq. ft. at the hospital, officials add.

The hospital, located at 1255 Hwy. 54, has seen major growth since it opened almost three decades ago.

Work will begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed after three years, officials say.