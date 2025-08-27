Metro Atlanta high school student in critical condition after being hit by car

PAULDING, GA — A South Paulding High School student was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

School officials say it happened on Winn Road in front of South Paulding High School as the student crossed the road in the crosswalk to make her way to the school.

South Paulding High School Principal Ed Thomas sent a letter to parents saying the female student was seriously injured after being struck.

The student is being treated at an Atlanta area hospital and is in critical condition.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson says the driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with deputies.

Henson says the Georgia State Patrol will be taking over the investigation.