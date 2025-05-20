Metro Atlanta high school graduate turns college rejection into scholarship success

ATLANTA — When Therrell High School senior Tyler Superville opened his rejection letter from Florida A&M University, the disappointment was immediate. Superville, who had long dreamed of attending the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) for its acclaimed graphic design program, said the news “was crushing at first.”

Rather than let the setback define him, Superville used it as fuel to pursue new opportunities. “Even with me not getting into FAMU, I ended up getting the most money in my graduating class,” he said. Thanks to his academic achievements, Superville will enroll at Louisiana State University this fall on a full academic scholarship, a turn of events he calls “a missed opportunity turned into something positive that’s really changing my life.”

Superville credits his father for much of his success. “He’s put me in the right environments at the right times, all the time,” Superville said. “I couldn’t be more grateful and blessed for that.”

As Atlanta Public Schools concludes its graduation ceremonies this week, Superville will walk across the stage at Therrell High on Thursday, joining the Class of 2025 in celebrating their achievements and looking ahead to the next chapter.

Congratulations to Tyler Superville and all APS graduates on their hard-earned success!