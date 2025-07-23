Local

Metro Atlanta high school football player dies after medical emergency at practice

By Miles Montgomery
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school football player in metro Atlanta has died after suffering a medical emergency at practice.

The Arabia Mountain football team is mourning the death of sophomore Mikah King.

The team was conducting drills on the field when King started feeling ill, officials said. King was rushed to the hospital after practice on Tuesday and later died that night.

In a statement, the DeKalb County School District said, "we were informed today that an Arabia Mountain HS student passed away after experiencing a medical emergency at football practice yesterday. We have grief counselors at the school to support the students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school during this difficult time.

According to Maxpreps, King played guard, defensive tackle and center for the Arabia Mountain football team.

The DeKalb County School District said grief counselors will be made available for students and staff.

