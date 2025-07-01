Metro Atlanta father released from jail years after son’s hot car death

ATLANTA — Justin Ross Harris, the metro Atlanta man once convicted in the high-profile case involving the 2014 hot car death of his 22-month-old son, has been released from jail, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris was originally convicted in 2016 of murder and child cruelty in the death of his son, Cooper, who died after being left in a hot vehicle. However, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned those convictions in 2022, ruling that some of the evidence presented at trial had unfairly influenced the jury.

Although the murder conviction was overturned, Harris remained in custody serving a separate sentence related to child pornography charges. Officials confirmed that he has now completed that sentence and has been released from jail.

Cobb County prosecutors opted not to retry the murder case following the state Supreme Court’s decision.