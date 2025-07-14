Local

Metro Atlanta communities hold public hearings on property tax increases

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta communities are holding public hearings today to discuss proposed property tax increases, giving residents a chance to weigh in before final decisions are made.

In Austell, today marks the final hearing for a proposed tax hike that city officials say could raise annual property taxes by approximately $600 for a home valued at $300,000.

Lilburn is also hosting a hearing to gather community feedback on its own tax plans.

Meanwhile, in Johns Creek, officials are beginning a series of hearings on a proposed millage rate increase that would raise property taxes by nearly 4.5%.

Residents in all three cities are encouraged to participate and share their input as local governments consider changes to help fund city services and infrastructure.

