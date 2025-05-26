Metro Atlanta communities hold Memorial Day ceremonies to honor the fallen

ATLANTA — Communities across Metro Atlanta are coming together today to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

In Alpharetta, a Memorial Day began at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Dunwoody will hold its annual ceremony at Brook Run Park beginning at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., the city of Roswell will host its “Roswell Remembers” event, one of the largest Memorial Day ceremonies in the state. And at noon, a solemn observance will take place at Marietta National Cemetery, paying tribute to fallen service members.

Each ceremony provides an opportunity for residents to reflect, remember, and express gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.