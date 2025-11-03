Metro Atlanta college receives grant to reduce impaired, distracted driving among students

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta area college received a grant to help fund programs aimed at reducing impaired and distracted driving.

Georgia Gwinnett College received a grant from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety worth $15,883 to help educate students about the negative impacts of driving impaired and distracted. The initiative “Protecting the Grizzly Den” focuses on reducing impaired and distracted drivers among students.

Dr. Matthew Robison, GGC’s associate provost for Student Affairs Matthew Robinson says impaired driving is one of the leading causes of those accidents.

“Gwinnett County is one of the top counties in the state of Georgia for traffic accidents among young adults,” Dr. Robinson said. “Every student deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive safely. These programs empower Grizzlies to look out for one another and make choices that support their future.”

Grant funds will support the hiring of two peer health educators who will plan, implement and evaluate programming across campus, Georgia Gwinnett College officials said.

“Innovative projects like this are designed with the intent for Georgia and our nation to reach the realistic goal of zero traffic deaths by the middle of this century,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable.”

Georgia Gwinnett College hopes to educate at least 600 students on safe driving practices, and increase awareness about impaired and distracted driving and the importance of seat belt usage.

The grant period runs through Sept. 30, 2026, officials add.