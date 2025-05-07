Metro Atlanta Catholics watch closely as Conclave to select new pope begins

ATLANTA — As the sacred and historic process of selecting a new pope begins in Vatican City, Catholics across metro Atlanta are watching closely.

Outside Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta, parishioner Jay Powers reflected on the significance of the moment. “It’s history happening right in front of us,” he said. Powers expressed confidence in the process, adding, “The Church has been around for a long, long time, 2,000 years, so we go through this exercise every several years.”

Fellow parishioner Robert shared his hopes for the Church’s future. “I hope there’s a pope that increases belief in the real presence of the Eucharist and increases mass attendance, whoever God deems that to be,” he said.

Anna Gowasack, also a parishioner at Holy Spirit, echoed a sense of peace and faith. “At the end of the day, I’m like—the Holy Spirit is in charge. It’s His Church, not ours, and so His will be done and we pray.”

The conclave, which begins today in Rome, will take place under tight security as 133 cardinals from around the world gather to elect the next pope. According to Vatican correspondent Chris Livesay, this is the largest and most globally diverse group of cardinals ever to participate in a conclave, which could extend the process as members get to know one another.

The first vote is scheduled for this afternoon, and the world will be watching for the traditional sign of white smoke, signaling that a new pope has been chosen.

Until then, metro Atlanta Catholics say they’ll be watching, waiting, and praying.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story