Metro Atlanta Catholics react with joy and surprise to election of first American pope

By WSB Radio News Staff and Jonathan O'Brien
Archdiocese of Atlanta (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Shock, joy, and even chants of “USA” filled the room at a watch party inside the Archdiocese of Atlanta as local Catholics learned that, for the first time in history, an American has been elected pope.

The announcement that Chicago-born Cardinal Leo would become Pope Leo XIV sparked an emotional reaction from those gathered to watch the historic moment unfold.

“We were all getting chill bumps. I mean, my mouth dropped, literally. It was stunning,” said Shannon, who sat in the front row at the event.

The news came as a surprise even to Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, who admitted he hadn’t expected the outcome.

“It’s something that I think our country as a whole will have to absorb because it was unexpected,” Hartmayer said. “Pope Leo XIV made history. I look forward to learning more about him.”

Attendees at the watch party responded with cheers, tears, and disbelief. One woman described the moment as surreal, saying, “I never thought I would see this in my lifetime, it’s great.”

The new pontiff’s election has energized the Catholic community in metro Atlanta, with many expressing hope for what’s to come.

“I’m excited, and I’m hopeful that we will continue to go in a good direction,” another attendee told WSB.

The Archdiocese plans to host special services in the coming days as local Catholics continue to reflect on the historic moment.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

