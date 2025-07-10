Metro Atlanta camps review safety procedures following Camp Mystic flooding

ATLANTA — Following the tragedy at Camp Mystic in Texas, summer camps across metro Atlanta are reviewing their emergency procedures and working to reassure concerned parents.

Kim Nelson, Chief Program Officer at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, says the incident has prompted a renewed focus on safety. “We feel very confident in our procedures, but it’s always times like this that it’s important that you have to go in and look again and reevaluate,” Nelson said.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta operates 18 day camps and two overnight camps serving more than 3,000 children. Nelson says they’ve received a wave of inquiries from families since the flash floods in Texas. “They want to feel a little bit more secure, especially as they go through with dropping off their child,” she said.

Nelson emphasized that their team trains for a variety of emergency scenarios. “We look at environmental and site-base, so we’re looking at tornados, rope course incidents, natural disasters, power outages, and we are on the water so we look at waterfront and boat incidents.”

She added that, in addition to reaching out directly to families, the YMCA has expanded information about their procedures online. “Everybody needs to know what our procedures are.”

Though she maintains confidence in the organization’s protocols, Nelson says tragedies like the one in Texas offer a moment of reflection. “It’s just unbelievable.”

The death toll from the flooding at Camp Mystic stands at 120, with more than 170 people still missing, including five campers and one counselor.

