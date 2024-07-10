Metro Atlanta brewery named 2nd-best brewery in U.S. in national competition

A metro Atlanta brewery has been named the 2nd-best brewery in the U.S. in a prestigious national competition.

Monday Night Brewing took home four gold medals and four bronze medals in the 2024 US Beer Open Beer Championship, the company announced Monday.

The contest judged more than 9,000 beers in this year’s competition, which is in its 16th year. Monday Night Brewing’s Spoken Wisdom, Tears of Our Enemies, Madrigal and Simple Illusion took home gold medals.

Another Georgia brewery also made the top 10: Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon came in #5.

Two Georgia beers also got awards for the best names: Akademia Brewing’s Just Give Me All the Bacon scored third place for creative brew names and Cherry Street Brewing at Vickery Village’s Fat Kids Birthday Party came in fourth.