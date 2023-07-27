Metro Atlanta animal shelter evicted, forced to find new home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta animal rescue organization is looking for a new home after it received an eviction notice earlier this month, putting many animals at risk.

Street Paws, which has been based on Cleveland Street in Henry County for 10 years was given the notice earlier this month and is looking for a new location to continue to help out animals.

On July 21, the shelter was given 60 days to vacate.

The organization is asking the public to help find them a new location for the shelter.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation and are in desperate need of a new facility to safeguard the animals in our care,” Spokesperson Kristi Butler for Street Paws said. “Time is of the essence, and we are pleading with the community to rally behind us in this urgent endeavor. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of these innocent animals.”

The shelter said it is crucial that they get a new facility in order to continue to save lives.

Officials said the new facility should meet specific criteria, including having enough space for animal housing, quarantine areas, a medical area, and an administrative office.

The shelter said it has two 40-foot ocean containers that store food and supplies, a six foot enclosed trailer, and supplies in an onsite storage shed of approximately 20x30 ft that all need to be relocated.

The shelter said it would like to stay in Henry County and a move too far ‘could rescue to move too far out of our supported network.’

If you would like to support Street Paws’ relocation efforts, you can visit their website at www.streetpaws.org or contact Kristi Butler at kristi@streetpaws.org

