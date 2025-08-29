Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service launches pre-hospital blood transfusion program

MARIETTA, GA — Trauma patients in Cobb, Bartow, and Paulding counties now have access to a potentially life-saving treatment before they even reach the hospital.

Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service has rolled out a pre-hospital blood transfusion program, allowing paramedics to administer blood on the scene of emergencies.

Clinical Services Director Rob Bozicevich says the new capability can make a critical difference in situations where every second counts.

“This gives us an opportunity to get somebody to the hospital where they’re going to receive blood already, but it allows us to give it to them a lot earlier,” Bozicevich said.

The program is designed for patients suffering from traumatic hemorrhagic shock, often caused by shootings, stabbings, car crashes, or other severe injuries. Since its launch, it has already been used at least four times, including for victims of a shooting, a stabbing, a pedestrian crash, and an ATV accident.

Bozicevich says the ability to start transfusions in the field greatly improves survival chances.

“Blood will be given to patients who meet certain criteria,” he explained. “We’ve already seen how impactful this can be in those critical minutes.”

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story