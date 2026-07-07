Methamphetamine with street value up to $300K seized during metro Atlanta traffic stop

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County deputies seized about 3 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $300,000 during a traffic stop, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

"This is what proactive policing looks like,“ the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. ”Sheriff Levon Allen remains committed to taking drugs off our streets, fighting crime, holding criminals accountable, and keeping Clayton County safe.”

The sheriff’s office said the B.A.T. Unit conducted a traffic stop, when the driver ran away.

“Much to our surprise, the driver decided that fleeing on foot was a better option than having a conversation with our deputies,” the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. “Unfortunately for him, he picked the wrong county to try that stunt.”

Deputies later took the suspect into custody.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of the methamphetamine, according to Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The vehicle was also seized by authorities.

No additional details about the suspect were released.