Memorial Day travel surge expected as Americans return from holiday weekend

ATLANTA — Roads and airports are expected to be crowded today as travelers make their way home from Memorial Day weekend getaways.

AAA projects record-breaking travel volume this holiday weekend, with millions of Americans hitting the road and taking to the skies. This comes as gas prices are down about 50 cents per gallon compared to this time last year, offering some financial relief for drivers. Airfares have also seen a decrease, making travel more accessible for many.

But not all trends are positive. According to reporter Wendy Gillette, international travel to the U.S. is lagging with foreign visits down 14 percent in March compared to the previous year.

Despite that decline, domestic travel remains strong as the summer season kicks off.