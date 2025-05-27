Memorial Day apartment fire displaces 27 in Dunwoody; Red Cross steps in to help

DUNWOODY, GA — A Memorial Day apartment fire in DeKalb County forced 27 residents including five children, from their homes after flames tore through multiple units at Parkwood Village Apartments in Dunwoody.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Monday at the complex on Winters Chapel Road, a time when many families were home for the holiday. DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed that while several apartments were gutted, everyone was able to escape without injury.

Brandon Flores witnessed the blaze spread rapidly. “It was coming out of the two windows, and then you see like the roof just caving in a little bit, and then everything just dropped!” he said.

The American Red Cross responded to help displaced families, providing emergency shelter, food, and clothing. Red Cross volunteer Bernie Wasserman said the damage was severe. “Those apartments are not livable, they’re destroyed,” he said.

Volunteer Cindy Sedran, reflecting on the timing, said the experience was especially meaningful. “Especially on Memorial Day, when we’re thanking everybody for giving up their lives for us; and this is just what I needed to do,” she said. “These people, they’re so great to all, they’re so humble.”

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze. In the meantime, volunteers and relief organizations continue offering support to families.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story