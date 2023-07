Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County early Friday evening.

Gwinnett police say a member of the county District Attorney’s Office was shot during the incident and taken to an area hospital. Identification and condition of that DA Office employee has not been released.

The shooting occurred in the area of Old Fountain Rd. and Jim Moore Rd. in Dacula.

A heavy police presence continues in the area.

