Mega Millions drawing is tonight. What can you buy with $1.58 billion?

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot rose once again to a massive $1.58 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

That’s a serious amount of cash (before taxes, of course.) But what can you actually buy for that amount of money?

The answer? Just about anything you want.

For instance, you would be just shy of being able to build your own Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The total cost to build that stadium was about $1.6 billion.

What about the nearby Georgia Aquarium? The biggest aquarium in the country cost $290 million to build once it was completed in 2005. Adjusted for inflation, that equals about $453 million today. Taking all of that into consideration, you could build 3.5 Georgia Aquariums.

The Bank of America building in midtown is the tallest building in Atlanta. It rose into the sky in 1992 and was built for about $150 million, at the time. With inflation, that would equal about $300 million today. That means you could build five of those buildings and still have some left over.

How about a sports car or two – or 4,500? The McLaren 750S Spider currently retails for about $350,500. That means you could buy 4,507 of those cars – because you can never have just one.

How about a little historical fun? The Titanic before its dramatic demise cost $7.5 million to build upon its completion in 1911. That would be about $200 million now. That means you could buy seven Titanics and still have some left over.

One of the most famous buildings in the world is the Empire State Building. When it was finished in 1930, it was the tallest building in New York City and cost nearly $41 million to build. Adjusted for inflation, that would be just over $748 million today.

That means you could build two of the buildings and still have a little left over.

Granted, all of these calculations are based on if the government didn’t take their cut from the payout. If you win Tuesday night’s gigantic jackpot, you will take home $783.3 million.

Tuesday’s drawing is the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, edging the previous record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won in New York on April 18.

