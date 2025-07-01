McDonough city leaders weighing potential noise, smoking ordinance

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The City of McDonough is weighing the possibility of putting a new noise and smoking ordinance in place.

City officials have met to discuss a new potential ordinance after a series of complaints about the high levels of noise and second hand smoke in the city square.

However, not everyone is in favor of smoking or noise.

McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent says, “we’ve got businesses who are saying if we can’t have outside patio smoking, it is going to have a negative impact on our business.”

Mayor Vincent says the city council is currently in the listening stage and city leaders want to listen to everyone’s concerns and are taking their time in coming to a decision.

“We understand that coming up with something that is going to work, that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone is going to be over the moon ecstatic,” Mayor Vincent said. “My goal is for us to come up with something that will address all of the different perspectives.”

Mayor Vincent said an idea could be to designate certain areas on the square for smoking.