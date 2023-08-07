Mayor of Alpharetta says antisemitic flyers found in multiple neighborhoods

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One metro mayor is sending a warning after several neighborhoods allegedly received antisemitic flyers.

Antisemitic flyers were distributed in multiple neighborhoods overnight on Saturday, Alpharetta officials report.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin released a statement on Sunday stating he was deeply disturbed and disappointed by the flyers.

“As a city, we fully support the freedoms provided by the First Amendment, but denounce antisemitism in all its forms. Alpharetta is a diverse, welcoming, and inviting community, one that values and supports our differences. Hate has no place in Alpharetta, and it is not who we are,” Gilvin said in the statement.

This comes weeks after residents in Hampton and Henry County received flyers with racist and antisemitic messages after a deadly mass shooting.

According to officials, Alpharetta police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300 or online.

