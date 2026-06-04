May rainfall improved drought conditions across north Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rainfall during May has helped improve drought conditions across north Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

Sid King with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said parts of north Georgia have improved from an extreme drought to a severe drought.

“Over the month of May, across the majority of the state of Georgia, we’ve gotten generally between about six to 12 inches of rain. With several steady rounds of rainfall, especially in the last couple of weeks of the month,” King said.

The rainfall helped replenish soil moisture and improve conditions that had developed during months of dry weather.

King said the recent improvement does not mean drought concerns are over.

He warned that a prolonged stretch without significant rainfall could quickly reverse the progress made in recent weeks.

Officials will continue monitoring conditions as Georgia moves into the summer months.

More than 120 counties across Georgia, including several in metro Atlanta, were declared natural disaster areas due to ongoing drought conditions.