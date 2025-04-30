Local

May 1 is Tax Day in Georgia

GEORGIA — Tomorrow is the first of May, so that means today is the final deadline to file your taxes here in Georgia.

The extension follows a major disaster declaration issued by Former President Biden after Hurricane Helene swept through the southeast in October of last year.

FEMA declared all 159 counties in Georgia disaster areas, triggering an automatic delay in federal and state filing deadlines.

Similar extensions were granted throughout the south in Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

