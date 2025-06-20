Local

Massive tree falls on car in Buckhead, driver survives

Massive tree falls on car driving through Buckhead, driver walks away without a scratch The tree that fell onto his car is on Northside Drive near Moores Mill Road. It toppled during rush hour on Thursday night, pulling down power lines across the road. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Crews worked through the night to restore power and clear a massive tree that fell on a car during Thursday’s evening commute along Northside Drive near Moores Mill Road.

The dramatic scene left a vehicle crushed but the driver miraculously unharmed. “It’s kind of like almost divine intervention in the wrong way because if I’m there a second later, it doesn’t happen,” the stunned driver told Channel 2 Action News.

A tow truck operator on the scene said he was shocked anyone survived the impact.

The falling tree also brought down power lines, knocking out electricity to nearby homes. Georgia Power crews have since restored service to the area.

The driver, who escaped serious injury, said he believes the city should do more to maintain trees near high-traffic roads to prevent future incidents.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

