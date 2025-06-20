Massive tree falls on car in Buckhead, driver survives

ATLANTA — Crews worked through the night to restore power and clear a massive tree that fell on a car during Thursday’s evening commute along Northside Drive near Moores Mill Road.

The dramatic scene left a vehicle crushed but the driver miraculously unharmed. “It’s kind of like almost divine intervention in the wrong way because if I’m there a second later, it doesn’t happen,” the stunned driver told Channel 2 Action News.

A tow truck operator on the scene said he was shocked anyone survived the impact.

The falling tree also brought down power lines, knocking out electricity to nearby homes. Georgia Power crews have since restored service to the area.

The driver, who escaped serious injury, said he believes the city should do more to maintain trees near high-traffic roads to prevent future incidents.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story