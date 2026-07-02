Massive fire leaves Austell wholesale flower business heavily damaged

AUSTELL, GA — Firefighters remain on scene dealing with hot spots after a fire gutted an Austell business.

Austell Fire responded to a call at Silk World Incorporated, a wholesale florist business located at 1925 Veterans Memorial Highway, around 2 a.m Thursday.

Due to the size of the department and the scope of the blaze, several engines from the Cobb County Fire Department were called in to assist. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire at the business, which is a wholesale silk flower company.

Veterans Memorial Highway was completely shut down for several hours because of the large number of fire trucks from the Austell and Cobb County fire departments. Officials have since reopened all travel lanes.

Authorities said there is considerable damage to the interior and exterior of the building. The building appears to be a total loss, and any inventory inside is likely destroyed.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Investigators are expected to determine what caused the fire.