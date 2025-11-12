Massive fire breaks out at art studio warehouse, sending smoke into the air

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Fire crews are working to put out a large warehouse fire burning at an art studio off Fleetwood Drive, near Moreland Avenue.

DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels said crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames shooting through the structure.

“On arrival they had heavy smoke and flames shooting throughout the structure. Nobody was there at the time, so we have no reported injuries that I’m happy to report,” Daniels said.

Multiple fire units remain on scene battling the blaze. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.