Local

Maryland man faces charges for allegedly threatening GA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, family, staff

By Austin Eller
Marjorie Taylor Greene FILE: WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held the hearing to hear from witnesses on U.S. foreign aid. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By Austin Eller

WASHINGTON, DC — A former Voice of America employee faces charges for allegedly threatening Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family, and her staff.

US Capitol Police have arrested 64-year-old Seth Jason of Edgewater, Maryland, on multiple charges for a series of threatening phone calls made between October 2023 and January of this year.

He allegedly made those calls from lines connected to his former employer.

“The quotes included statements like, ‘I’m looking forward to your book signing. We are all armed and ready to take care of you’,” said US Attorney Jeanine Pirro recalling the incident.

Pirro says Jason was also a former unarmed, volunteer reserve police officer.

He could face nearly three decades in prison.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!