Maryland man faces charges for allegedly threatening GA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, family, staff

WASHINGTON, DC — A former Voice of America employee faces charges for allegedly threatening Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family, and her staff.

US Capitol Police have arrested 64-year-old Seth Jason of Edgewater, Maryland, on multiple charges for a series of threatening phone calls made between October 2023 and January of this year.

He allegedly made those calls from lines connected to his former employer.

“The quotes included statements like, ‘I’m looking forward to your book signing. We are all armed and ready to take care of you’,” said US Attorney Jeanine Pirro recalling the incident.

Pirro says Jason was also a former unarmed, volunteer reserve police officer.

He could face nearly three decades in prison.