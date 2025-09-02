MARTA temporarily closes west entrance to Decatur station for construction

DECATUR, GA — Starting Tuesday, MARTA is restricting access to part of the Decatur station as construction continues on the city’s square.

The pedestrian entrance on the west side of the station along Swanton Way will be closed through Friday. MARTA spokesman Peyson Schwin said the closure is necessary to keep riders safe during renovation work above the station and rehabilitation inside the pedestrian tunnel.

Officials emphasize that rail and bus service will continue normal operations. The east side entrance on Church Street remains open and unaffected.

For riders needing extra assistance, a MARTA Mobility shuttle will operate between the bus drop-off area and the east side entrance.

Schwin noted that passengers may have to walk a little farther than usual to connect with bus service but encouraged riders to plan ahead.

The west entrance is expected to reopen after construction wraps up on Friday.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story