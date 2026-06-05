MARTA outlines safety efforts following federal investigation announcement

ATLANTA — MARTA officials are responding to the announcement of a federal investigation into the transit agency’s safety practices following several recent violent incidents.

In a statement posted to social media, Interim CEO Jonathan Hunt said safety remains MARTA’s top priority.

“Violence has no place on our transit system, the safety of our patrons and our employees is our number one priority,” Hunt said.

Hunt said MARTA plans to continue increasing its safety efforts by adding more officers at stations, train platforms, and on train patrols.

“We are committed at MARTA to enhancing these efforts including more officers at stations, train platforms, and on train patrols,” Hunt said.

MARTA officials also said the agency is increasing its investment in MARTA HOPE, an outreach program designed to assist riders dealing with mental health issues, chemical dependency issues, or homelessness.

The agency says it also utilizes a network of 12,000 security cameras throughout the system.

“We have 12 thousand security cameras in our systems, employees in uniform and undercover patrols, and utilize the consistently monitored real time crime center,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said.

The federal investigation follows several recent violent incidents on the MARTA system, including the fatal stabbing of a woman on a MARTA train and the stabbing of a man at a MARTA station.