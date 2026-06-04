Federal government launches MARTA safety investigation after recent stabbings

ATLANTA — The federal government is launching an investigation into MARTA’s safety and security procedures following two recent stabbing incidents, including one that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old woman.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the Federal Transit Administration will review MARTA’s security spending, safety protocols, and potential risks to riders and employees. The agency will also examine whether conditions exist that could pose a danger to passengers or transit workers.

The investigation follows two recent stabbing incidents on the MARTA system.

“Every American should be disturbed by the horrific crimes we have seen on MARTA in the last month. No one should be forced to fear for their safety simply because they choose to ride public transit,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

One of those incidents involved the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Margaret Swan aboard a MARTA train. Authorities have charged 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews in connection with her death.

Matthews also faces a federal charge alleging an act of violence resulting in death on a mass transportation system.

Federal officials also cited a separate stabbing that occurred May 24 at the Georgia State MARTA Station. In that case, a 40-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and survived. MARTA Police have released images of a suspect in the case.

Federal officials say the review will focus on MARTA’s safety measures and security operations throughout the transit system.